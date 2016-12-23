A black man says he has "accidentally converted" 200 members out of the Ku Klux Klan – simply by befriending them.

Musician Daryl Davis travelled around the United States and actively sought out the white supremacists in an effort to get to know them.

The 58-year-old sets out his experiences in a new documentary, released this month, titled Accidental Courtesy: Daryl Davis, Race and America.

In preview footage released of the film, Davis can be seen joking with and embracing Klan members.

"It's a wonderful thing when you see a light bulb pop on in their heads or they call you and tell you they are quitting," Davis said.

"I never set out to convert anyone in the Klan. I just set out to get an answer to my question: 'How can you hate me when you don't even know me'.

"I simply gave them a chance to get to know me and treat them the way I want to be treated. They come to their own conclusion that this ideology is no longer for them. I am often the impetus for coming to that conclusion and I'm very happy that some positivity has come out of my meetings and friendships with them."

Not only does Davis embrace KKK members, he even collects their belongings as memorabilia.

He said: "People always say to me, 'Daryl, how can you have this stuff? Why don't you burn it?'

"As shameful as it is, you don't burn our history, regardless of the good, the bad or the ugly.

"And the Ku Klux Klan is as American as baseball, as apple pie and as Chevrolet."

Davis believes if you engage with people on a human level, they are more likely to reciprocate.