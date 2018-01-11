An online fundraising has smashed its $10,000 (£7,400) target in an effort to help young children in New York City see Marvel's landmark superhero movie Black Panther when it's released in February.

The campaign, created by New Yorker Frederick Joseph, raised $34,521 in five days for The Boys and Girls Club of Harlem (BGCHarlem), which offers "a safe, positive, and supportive place for youth".

Marvel Studios' Black Panther is the first mainstream solo movie ever to star a black superhero. It follows Chadwick Boseman's debut as the character in 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

The film's release offers "a rare opportunity for young students (primarily of coluor) to see a black major cinematic and comic book character come to life", states the GoFundMe campaign page.

"This representation is truly fundamental for young people, especially those who are often underserved, unprivileged, and marginalized both nationally and globally."

The page then quotes an article from The Root on the importance of the film. "Black Panther remains socially and culturally relevant because it imagines a world where black people continually triumph over the influences of capitalism, Western imperialism and white supremacy," writes Clarkisha Kent.

Black Panther, aka T'Challa, is the king of the advanced, fictional African nation of Wakanda, which has hidden its existence and technological innovations away from the rest of the world for years.

T'Challa became king after the death of his father in Civil War, which set him on a collision course with Captain America (Chris Evans) and The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) who he decides to harbour in Wakanda at the end of the film.

The new film, directed by Creed's Ryan Coogler, is about a power struggle in the aftermath of these events, and stars an incredible ensemble of black actors, including Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Sterling K. Brown, Danai Gurira and Daniel Kaluuya.

Martin Freeman and Andy Serkis also reprise their roles from previous Marvel films.

Joseph's campaign includes a breakdown of costs for the trip, with proceeds going towards tickets and refreshments for children and chaperones at the screenings that will take place from 19-22 February.

With the amount raised, Joseph will be able to supply tickets for 1,327 children (without chaperones), so the kids of Harlem are very lucky indeed.

Black Panther is the first of three Marvel films set for release in 2018. Boseman reprises his role in April/May's titanic crossover Avengers: Infinity War, before Ant-Man and the Wasp arrives in the summer.