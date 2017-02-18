Blackburn Rovers take on Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup clash at Ewood Park on 19 February, Sunday.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is at 4:15pm GMT. Live coverage is on BT Sport 2. Radio commentary of the game is available on BBC Radio 5 Live. Catch the highlights of the match on Match of the Day on BBC One and BBC One HD at 10:30pm GMT.

Overview

Blackburn registered a 2-0 victory over Blackpool in the previous round to seal a berth in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Sam Gallagher's ninth minute goal followed by Elliott Bennett strike 13 minutes later was sufficient for the Championship side to knock Blackpool out of the competition.

Owen Coyle will be hoping his side can emulate a similar performance, when they host United on Sunday. However, he will be aware that it will not be an easy task to register a victory over the Red Devils.

Blackburn suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday in their last fixture. In the last 10 matches played in all competitions, the Rovers have managed only three wins, which includes two wins in the FA Cup.

United enter this tie after a 3-0 win over Saint-Etienne in the first leg of the Europa League round of 32 clash. Zlatan Ibrahimovic was the star man for his side as he scored his first hat-trick for the Red Devils.

The Premier League outfit have been in fine form in the FA Cup, registering 4-0 win over Reading in the third round followed by a win over Wigan Athletic by a same margin late in January.

Jose Mourinho has already admitted that his side will not take the competition lightly. United are the holders of the FA Cup and their manager will be looking to progress further in the competition by registering a victory over Blackburn on Sunday.

What managers say

Owen Coyle: "Let's be honest, if we're at our maximum, and Manchester United are at their maximum, then ordinarily you would think they would have enough quality to go on and win the game. But if we're at our best, and they're slightly off, then that's when cup shocks are created. That's how it's happened over time, and there have already been some giant-killings this year, and that's what we have to try and do on Sunday. They might make changes but even if they do they will be of such a high calibre that regardless of who plays, this is going to be a really tough task," added the Ewood boss. But it's one that the players, the young ones in particular, are really looking forward to and it's a chance to stand toe-to-toe and be a real learning curve. It's a game that we're really looking forward to," Coyle told the Lancashire Telegraph.

Jose Mourinho: "So I don't throw it away. If I lose, I lose because the opponent was better or because we didn't play well but I am not going to throw it away. We go to Blackburn with that respect. We played already Reading and Wigan from the Championship so the level is not new for us. Plus, it's one thing at Old Trafford but another thing when you go away. So I go serious. Am I going to repeat this team (against St Etienne)? No. I'm going to change a few players obviously. But I'm going with a good team and I respect the competition a lot. Man United demands that you go serious to every game," Mourinho was reported as saying by the Daily Mail.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Blackburn Rovers: 24/5

Draw: 29/10

Manchester United: 7/10

Team News

Blackburn Rovers

Possible XI: Steele; Lowe, Lenihan, Mulgrew, Williams; Mahoney, Gutrie, Evans, Feeney; Graham, Conway

Manchester United

Possible XI: De Gea; Darmian, Bailly, Rojo, Shaw; Herrera, Pogba; Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Rashford; Ibrahimovic.