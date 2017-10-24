Blake Lively has taken revenge on her prankster husband Ryan Reynolds in a hilarious Twitter post wishing him a happy birthday.

The 30-year-old Gossip Girl tweeted a picture of a half-cropped Reynolds, 41, next to fellow A-list heartthrob Ryan Gosling who took up most of the snap in a post to her 729K Twitter followers.

She captioned it: "Happy birthday, baby", and the post has been retweeted 187K times and liked 691K times in 13 hours.

The hilarious snap comes after funny actor Reynolds posted a happy birthday tribute to Lively on 26 August with a picture of her half-cropped out next to him.

Fans reacted to Lively's latest snap with a series of hilarious memes commending her revenge efforts.

Earlier that same day, the Deadpool actor joked to his 8.4m followers on Twitter: "My kids tried to surprise me for my birthday this morning. I totally heard them coming and snuck out to start a new life somewhere else."

Lively's latest post comes as it has been reported that the happy couple and parents to daughters James and Ines have relocated to Ireland, according to Goss.ie.

The actress is in the country filming The Rhythm Section and it is rumoured that the family are residing somewhere "really low-key" with plenty of room for the kids to play.

A source told the publication: "Before they arrived, they arranged for fresh flowers to be displayed in the apartment, and they even had a new trampoline put in the garden for their daughters James and Ines."

News of the couple's relocation was reported after the couple were said to be having slight marital problems, with Look magazine stating that they have to put "much more effort into their marriage" these days.

A source told the publication: "Ryan is on top of his game. His career is red hot. Blake understands that but it's difficult. She misses him. She's busy, too, so it's a struggle for them to find quality time together."

While someone else added: "Blake and Ryan FaceTime numerous times a day. They're just having to make more time in their schedules for normal couple activities, especially when shooting, to ensure the passion in their relationship is still alive."