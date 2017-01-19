Gwen Stefani joined boyfriend Blake Shelton at the 2017's People Choice Awards as the singer won trophies at the coveted event held on 18 January. The Came Here To Forget singer won Favorite Country Male Singerand Favorite Album award, becoming the first country artist to ever win that honour.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, at the People's Choice backstage, Shelton thanked his fans and revealed his valentines plans with girlfriend Stefani. He told the site, "This is incredible. Two People's Choice Awards, this is an honor."

The 40-year-old singer explained, "This means everything. I mean, I've been fortunate in my career to have some success and anything that happens is because the fans react to it, but to be put up against the other artists and come out with one of these is incredible because everybody in those categories, they're all so talented and successful and the fact that the fans this year for whatever reason thought I'm the guy, I'll never forget it. It's a really big deal to me."

Blake also spoke about his lady love Stefani and teased what romantic plans he has in store for this year's Valentine's Day. He said, "I think she knows it's going to be Valentine's Day, so I can't really surprise her with that. No, I'm kidding. I don't know. I'm one of those guys that's always last minute, like, 'Oh dammit. It's here, it's here!' Get some flowers or something. I'm not good at planning surprises when it comes to Valentine's Day, but we'll definitely celebrate."

"I mean, I won't forget totally. I'll just forget until the last minute," he added. The couple began dating in December 2015 after meeting on the sets of the Voice. Shelton was previously married to Miranda Lambert for 4 years, and Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale for 13 years.