A blogger mocked survivors of the Holocaust and Anne Frank in songs she performed at a hotel, a court has heard.

Alison Chabloz, 53, sang the songs at the Grosvener Hotel in central London and later uploaded them to the internet. The lyrics set to the tunes of traditional Jewish songs, mocked prominent figures such as Nobel Peace prize winner, Elie Wiesel.

Westminster magistrates' court also heard how she performed a song called Nemo's Antisemitic Universe to a nationalist audience called the London Forum.

Her supporters in the court laughed and applauded when she mouthed along in the dock to a video being shown.

One song, which was uploaded to YouTube with the title (((Survivors))), the parentheses often deployed by the far right in a gesture known as 'the echo', the court heard.

She sang: "Did the Holocaust ever happen? Was it just a bunch of lies? Seems that some intend to pull the wool over our eyes. Eternal wandering liars haven't got a clue, and when it comes to usury, victim's always me and you." The song also describes the gassing zone in Auschwitz as a "proven hoax".

Karen Robinson, prosecuting, said: "The songs are designed to provoke maximum upset and discomfort. By the standards of an open and multiracial society, they are grossly offensive," the Times reported.

When questioned by police, Chabloz said her songs were "close to the bone" but said they were comic satire and were not grossly offensive.

Chabloz, of Charlesworth, Derbyshire, has said on her blog that she was being silenced by the "UK Jewish lobby".

The case is being brought by the Campaign Against Antisemitism, after the Crown Prosecution Service did not press charges.

Chabloz denies three charges of sending obscene material by public communication networks and two charges of causing obscene material to be sent. The trial continues.