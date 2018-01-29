She may not have been nominated for any awards or performed on stage, but Blue Ivy definitely stole the show at the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

The six-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z rubbed shoulders with industry heavyweights at Sunday night's (28 January) ceremony.

Sitting up front, she was keen to soak it all up. So when her superstar parents started applauding Camila Cabello during her rousing speech about the struggles of the children of undocumented immigrants fighting to remain in the US, she reminded them who was in charge in the Carter household.

In a moment caught on camera, Blue is seen gesturing at her parents to calm down.

The hilarious moment quickly went viral, with fans expressing their surprise that she called them out for making too much noise.

"Can we talk about how Blue Ivy stopped Beyoncé & Jay Z from clapping?❤ #GRAMMYs" one viewer tweeted.

Another wrote: "SON. BLUE IVY IS SOOOOO SHADY!!!!!!! AND SHES 6! LMAOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!"

A third added: "At 6 years old, Blue is doing what many of us wish we can do to our parents."

Her dad Jay Z went home empty-handed despite leading the pack with eight award nominations for his album 4:44. Bruno Mars came out top by winning five awards including song, record and album of the year for 24k Magic.

"Jay Z has 21 Grammys sitting at home, but when he delivers his BEST album to date he goes home empty-handed??? #GRAMMYs #Grammys2018," one person said.

Another wrote: "Jay z deserved to go home with 8 Grammys. I'm sick to my stomach."

Kendrick Lamar, 30, tipped his hat to his fellow rapper, declaring "Jay for president!" as he collected the best rap album award for Damn in New York's Madison Square Gardens.