A teenage girl from the Indian city of Jodhpur is currently receiving treatment at a hospital after she another attempt to kill herself. The 17-year-old girl, who cannot be named because of legal reasons, took an overdose of sleeping pills to complete her last task of the online game called Blue Whale Challenge.

The online suicide game challenge gives a series of tasks to its participants and asks them to send a proof of completing that task. The last stage of the game includes taking one's own life.

The game has already taken the lives of at least 130 participants in Russia from where it originated.

The girl was brought to the private hospital on Tuesday (5 August) and admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Her condition is believed to be stable now, The Times of India reported.

The girl, a student of class X, had tried to drown herself in a nearby lake of the city on Monday night but was rescued by a local man and police.

Doctors who are treating the girl said she was still in a state of depression for having failed twice. Owner of the hospital, Dr KR Daukiya, told The Hindustan Times: "When the girl was brought here last morning, she was quite stressed. But after treatment, she spoke about how she got into it (the blue whale challenge)."

Daukiya added that they would soon start the counselling of the girl.

The girl had earlier told that if she failed to complete her task, something bad would happen to her mother and family.