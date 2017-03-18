Roger Federer will take on Jack Sock in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Masters at Indian Wells after Nick Kyrgios pulled out of their quarter-final match citing illness.

The former world number one was due to take on Novak Djokovic's conqueror in the last eight on Thursday, but the Australian revealed that he will not take to the court after coming down with sickness suspected to be food poisoning. Federer will now face Sock, who beat Kei Nishikori for a place in the Indian Wells final.

"Unfortunately I am unable to play today due to sickness," Kyrgios shared in a statement via his official Facebook page. "At this stage we think it's food poisoning, and I'm praying it's nothing more. After a restless night of being sick I have nothing left and to play a great champion like Roger, I need to be at my best to have a chance. I don't take this decision lightly, these are the matches we train for but I'm in no fit state to take to the court."

"I'm sorry to the fans that I'm unable to take to the court but I have to put my health first and I hope you understand. I want to wish Roger the best of luck for the rest of the tournament and thank everyone for their support so far here at the BNP Paribas Open. I will definitely be back. Thank you."

Kyrgios seemed to be hitting the best form of his career in recent weeks having made the semi-finals at the Acapulco event the previous week, where he recorded his first win over Djokovic. Federer admitted that he was looking forward to the match against a player he feels has the potential to make it to the top. "Hope you feel better," the Swiss ace wished him via his official Twitter account.

Federer has a chance of making his second final of the season following his triumph at the Australian Open and could face countryman Stan Wawrinka in the summit clash, as he takes on Robert Bautista Agut in the other semi-final.