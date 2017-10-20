Everton manager Ronald Koeman has admitted his job is even more at risk following his side's defeat against Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday night (19 October).

The Toffees looked set to push for a win after Ashley Williams drew them level with just under half an hour to go, only for Bertrand Traore to secure a 2-1 win for Lyon shortly afterward. The result leaves Everton bottom of Group E with just one point and with two of their three remaining games to be played away from home, the Merseysiders' chances of qualifying for the next stage appear slim.

The defeat also means Everton are without a win in the last four games in all competitions and go into Sunday's Premier League clash against Arsenal at Goodison Park just two points above the relegation zone after a run of four defeats in six matches.

Asked whether the result put his position under more scrutiny, Koeman said: "Of course. If the team is not winning and if the team is not performing when maybe they can, then it's always the manager.

"The final decision is by the board not myself. If the board thinks I am not the right man they will tell me."

Earlier this week, Koeman insisted he retained the "total support" of the Everton board, but conceded his team's fortunes had to improve rapidly.

"He [Everton major shareholder Farhad Moshiri] was here but not only him, Bill [Kenwright, the Everton chairman] was here and others from the board because they had not yet seen the new building at Finch Farm," Koeman said in a pre-match press conference.

"You speak about football of course. There was not really a message, but the feeling is they are behind the team, the manager, and everybody knows that's nice, but in football it's all about results. Until now it's full, total support from the board."

Koeman spent £140m (€158m) on players in the summer but has failed to replace Romelu Lukaku after his £75m move to Manchester United and has seen his side score just four league goals so far this season.

Everton have looked extremely ponderous going forward and Koeman has been criticised for deploying Wayne Rooney, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Davy Klaassen all at the same time. While very good on the ball, the three summer signings are not blessed with pace and the former England captain and Sigurdsson both started on the bench against Lyon.

The lack of goals is a major concern for Koeman, as only Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, who are currently bottom and second from bottom in the league, have scored less than the Toffees in the Premier League.