Germany defender Kevin Prince Boateng has urged Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to tell Borussia Dortmund about his desire to move to Arsenal in January. The Gabon international has been the subject of a plethora of unsuccessful bids by the north London club with neither club able to reach an agreement thus far.

Arsenal are reported to have already agreed to personal terms with Aubameyang amid reports that the striker is desperate to move in January. However, according to Kicker, Dortmund are very dissatisfied with Arsenal's approach during negotiations with the two clubs still far apart in agreeing to a fee for the Gabon international.

The Gunners have made two bids thus far but are still some way apart from Dortmund's valuation of the striker which is proving as the stumbling block in agreeing to a deal. Dortmund manager Peter Stoger has confirmed that Aubameyang will be in the squad when they take on Freiburg on Saturday and revealed that he could even play if there is no movement in the negotiations between the two clubs and he is focused on helping the team.

Giroud was expected to play an important role in the negotiations, but Sky Sports are reporting that Arsenal are not interested in sending him the other way as part of the deal to sign Aubameyang. Arsene Wenger has not ruled out Giroud's departure but insisted that a deal will hinge on if they can bring in another forward to replace him. The Gunners have already sold Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott this window and have only managed a deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan thus far.

However, amid the impasse that is holding the two clubs back, Boateng, who is good friends with Aubameyang, has urged the 28-year-old to speak to Dortmund and fast-track the deal, with less than a week left for the transfer window to end.

"I know him very well, he's a good friend of mine," he told Eurosport, as quoted by the Mirror. "The most important thing would be to just sit down (with Dortmund) and use clear words – that's how you bring about some peace.

"But we must not forget what a great player he is and how much he has given to Dortmund. It's wrong, too, that everyone's piling in on top of him now."