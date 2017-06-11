Nick Gordon, the former partner of Bobbi Kristina Brown found legally responsible for her death, has been arrested on Florida on domestic violence charges against current girlfriend Laura Leal.

Gordon, 28, was taken into custody on Saturday (10 June) by police, for allegedly beating and kidnapping Leal, his live-in girlfriend of two months, at their home in Stanford.

According to an arrest report obtained by TMZ, Gordon began assaulting Leal, 26, by "hitting and punching her in the face and the back of the head with a closed fist", once the couple returned home from the NBA Final match between Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors.

Leal claims the outburst began around 1am, with Gordon convinced she was cheating on him with a friend he had seen her speaking to at a local bar.

Despite promising she would "never do that to him", Gordon kept "insisting that she admit to wanting to cheat on him and that he would not get mad".

"The argument became physical and lasted through the night," the police report states, after Leal agreed to leave when given the option by Gordon, seemingly in good faith.

Held hostage before mother aided escape

Throughout the violent rage, Gordon stopped Leah escaping or calling for help, allegedly removing her laptop and his mobile phone, having previously smashed hers weeks prior.

'Gordon became upset and [began to] violently punch her and hit her and refused to let her leave,' continues the report.

Leal eventually escaped by running in to Gordon's mother's bedroom and waking her up. Upon seeing the injuries inflicted by her son, including bruises across her body that are clearly visible in photos obtained by TMZ, she helped Leal "in getting her out of the house" and drove her to her sister's home.

Carla Leal then drove her sister to the Sanford Police Department, where the both provided statements.

Authorities subsequently visited Gordon's home and arrested him a domestic violence battery charge as well as a charge of kidnapping and false imprisonment of an adult.