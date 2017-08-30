The first trailer has been released for an upcoming biopic about the tragic life of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown's daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, who died in 2015 at the age of 22, three years after the death of her mother.

Joy Rovaris will play Bobbi in the film produced by US network TV One, while Demetria McKinney, star of reality series The Real Housewives of Atlanta, will play Houston and Hassam Johnson will portray Brown.

Nadji Jeter, best known for his role in the Grown Ups comedy series, will play Bobbi's boyfriend Nick Gordon.

The pair's toxic relationship will be a crucial part of the film's plot, as well as Bobbi Kristina's strained relationship with her mother, the legendary singer of I Will Always Love You and I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

In the trailer (above) Bobbi says: "Everything's about Whitney! I can never sing as well as you," after which we see Houston say: "You are the most beautiful thing I ever made."

A younger Bobbi Kristina will be played by Leazionna Braden, with Vivica A Fox rounding off the principal cast as Pat Houston, Whitney's sister and Bobbi's aunt.

The young starlet was found unresponsive in a bathtub in late January 2015, after which she was placed in a medically induced coma. Six months later in July, she passed away from what an autopsy confirmed was lobar pneumonia.

A $10m (£7.7m) wrongful death civil suit was filed against Nick Gordon in August 2015 by Bobbi's conservator, which alleged that he had abused and stolen money from her. A later amendment claimed he had given Bobbi a "toxic cocktail, rendering her unconscious and then put her face down in a tub of cold water causing her to suffer brain damage."

Gordon was found liable for the wrongful death of Bobbi in September 2016 after he skipped a hearing on the civil lawsuit. In November he was ordered to pay over $36m.

Bobbi Kristina will air in the US on TV One on 8 October. No UK release has been announced.