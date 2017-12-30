The body of a man wearing only socks has been found on a beach. Northumbria Police said a dog-walker made the shocking discovery at about 08:20 GMT on Brown's Bay in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside.

It is not yet clear whether the man died on the beach or was washed on to it by the tide.

Investigators said the death is being treated as unexplained, but fear the man, who has not yet been formally identified, may have been a victim of Storm Dylan.

The area has been cordoned off as police appealed to residents with houses facing the bay for any CCTV footage.

Storm Dylan is expected to bring winds of up to 80mph on Sunday morning, affecting mainly Northern Ireland and Scotland. The Met Office has warned of potential damage and injury to life due to debris.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote reference number 247 of 30/12/17.