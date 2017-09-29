A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found in a lake.

While a formal identification of the body has not yet taken place, the victim is believed to be Greater Manchester Police officer Leanne McKie.

Cheshire Police were called to Poynton Park at about 3.45am on Friday (29 September) after reports that a body had been found.

The suspect, from Wilmslow, is being held in police custody.

Detective Inspector Adam Waller said: "We are aware of a number of rumours circulating in relation to the identity of the victim and, whilst formal identification has not yet taken place, we do believe that the victim is 39-year-old Leanne McKie, from Wilmslow.

"Leanne was a mother of three young children and a serving police officer in Greater Manchester Police," he said adding:"Our thoughts at this difficult time are with Leanne's family, friends and colleagues."

Mr Waller said police are not looking for anyone in relation to the police officer and have urged anyone with any information to contact police.

Police cordons are in place in Poynton and Wilmslow as inquiries continue Mail Online reports.

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.