While people hunker indoors to keep warm from the freezing temperatures along the US eastern seaboard, sharks are being caught out by the conditions – leading many to their deaths.

Flights suspended, schools closed, roads out of order, the US is currently in the midst of a major winter storm that has affected areas as far north as New York and down towards the gulf in Florida.

But for some, the conditions have come as a surprise, with one animal charity shocked to find several sharks washed up on the coast.

The Atlantic White Shark conservation group has been working to collect dead sharks found on the shores near Cape Cod in Massachusetts.

The group posted images on social media revealing how sharks have been caught up in the sudden drop in temperatures and killed.

The fish, including thresher sharks, are normally found further offshore the US coast, but many of them at this time of year travel down towards the south coast to warmer waters. It is during this trek that the animals have suffered from "cold shock".

The shock, caused by the "bomb cyclone", has seen waters rapidly cool with sharks, becoming trapped in shallower water before eventually freezing to death.

At least three sharks were reported to have been found dead over the past few days as the cold snap continues.

Greg Skomal, a scientist from the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, said: "If you've got cold air, that'll freeze their gills up very quickly.

"Those gill filaments are very sensitive and it wouldn't take long for the shark to die."

In Florida, the weather has also caused another animal-related oddity.

For some, it has come as a surprise to see it raining iguanas in the Sunshine State.

As temperatures drop, the cold-blooded lizards have been spotted falling from trees as their bodies enter a temporary shutdown due to the icy blast.

The iguanas are expected to reanimate themselves once the temperatures rise again.

At least 17 people have died so far across the US as the storm rages in areas that are normally much warmer.