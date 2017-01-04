Indie folk band Bon Iver have cancelled their upcoming European tour citing "personal reasons." The gigs were set to kick off in just two weeks time, but the musicians took to Twitter to share a statement reading: "For personal reasons, Bon Iver has cancelled its forthcoming European tour set to begin in Paris on January 22, 2017 and end in London on February 20, 2017 in addition to Justin Vernon's scheduled appearance on A Prairie Home Companion on January 14, 2017."

Current members Vernon, Sean Carey, Matthew McCaughan, Michael Lewis and Andrew Fitzpatrick collectively went on to explain that all tickets already purchased will be refunded and that, at this moment in time, they don't have any plans to reschedule the dates.

They rounded of the note by saying: "Our deepest apologies to all our fans. We will be back."

The Skinny Love hitmakers had previously scheduled two gigs at London venue The Roundhouse, as well as three dates at the Eventim Apollo and O2 Academy Brixton in order to perform tracks from their most recent album 22, A Million. Other UK locations across the leg included Blackpool and Edinburgh.

The stint was due to have begun in Paris, France and subsequently moved on to the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Norway, Sweden, Denmark. The band would have then returned to Germany, before touring England and rounding off in the capital city. A total of 21 gigs have been cancelled.

As it stands, Bon Iver are still set to play two shows at acclaimed California music festival Coachella in mid-April 2017. The band were announced as part of the line-up alongside the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Radiohead, Hans Zimmer and Beyonce when it was revealed on 3 January.

