During the promotional tour for 2015's Spectre, Daniel Craig famously said he would rather "slash his wrists" than play James Bond again. Clearly things have changed, as he is set to return for 2019's Bond 25. Now there are rumours he may even be starring in two further films.

The Sun reports that producer Barbara Broccoli spearheaded negotiations with the actor and convinced him to play the legendary secret agent two more times, with his sixth and final movie potentially being a remake of 1969's On Her Majesty's Secret Service.

A source told the newspaper: "There was plenty of talk about who would be the next Bond but Barbara has managed to talk Daniel into two more films.

"He is loved by audiences around the world and has driven a real resurgence for the movies at the box office, so bosses knew they couldn't afford to lose him just yet.

"The script is nearly ready for the 25th film, provisionally titled Shatterhand and scheduled to be released in November 2019, so there is no time to waste on getting Daniel locked in. But the deal is almost done and the idea of returning to On Her Majesty's Secret Service for the 26th movie is really exciting."

On Her Majesty's Secret Service was George Lazenby's first and only outing as Bond, and depicts one of the character's defining moments from Ian Fleming's books as the spy falls for and marries Tracy (played by Diana Rigg) only for her to be shot and killed.

She is murdered by Bond's nemesis Blofeld (Telly Savalas) and right-hand woman Irma Bunt (Ilse Steppat) in a drive-by shooting.

OHMSS does not top many fans' list of the best Bonds, but it certainly has its followers - including Dunkirk director Christopher Nolan - the ending though, is a classic which Lazenby sells wonderfully.

For Craig it would make for a fitting end considering his time as Bond has been defined by his Bond's love for and connection to two women - Eva Green's Vesper Lynd in Casino Royale and Judi Dench's M, both of whom died in his arms.

Bond 25 was announced in July with a release date and very few other details. Craig has not been officially cast to return, but The New York Times reported his return shortly after producers EON Productions confirmed the next film.