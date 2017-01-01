Booker T has opened up about Brock Lesnar's punishment for his failed drug test following his fight against Mark Hunt at UFC 200. The Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended the Beast Incarnate for a year and imposed a fine of $250,000 (£202,437) and stripped him from the win over Hunt.

Speaking on the latest episode of Heated Conversations with Booker T, the WWE Hall of Famer said Lesnar had to be punished more severely as the punishment he got was nothing more than a slap on the wrist.

"This is the way I look at it, right here. Brock Lesnar made $2.5 million minus $250,000, that's $2.25 [million], and a vacation for a year. He probably wasn't coming back [to UFC] for a year anyway. Do you know what I mean? And to take away my win from Mark Hunt, I'd take that. Do you know what I'm saying? Do you know what I mean? If I did something wrong, yeah, alright, I'll take that. 'Do you know what? Hold the check and just take out what you guys [want] and just give me the rest of it. Do you know what I mean? That's cool'," he said. (Via 411 Mania)

The WWE legend also said that Hunt should have received some money from Lesnar's win to compensate the wrong the latter did on him.

"Well, I think if anything a portion [of Lesnar's pursue] should have [gone to Hunt]. A portion of it should have gone to Mark Hunt, perhaps $500,000 just to square everything up, just make everybody happy, but for Brock to still walk away with $2.25 [million] after something like that," Booker T explained.

He went on to add that even though other fighters were upset over how easily Lesnar got off with a fine and a suspension, he pointed out that Lesnar was still a huge draw.

"Brock Lesnar's a draw. People talk about when The Rock comes back for WrestleMania, all the young guys in the locker room are going to be upset. And I always say, 'when you guys in the locker room can start selling out WrestleMania, then you can start talking. Until then, keep your mouth shut! You're going to get a check at the end of the day'."