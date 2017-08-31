She has had a wildly successful year and has been the UK number one with her hit single New Rules, so Dua Lipa cannot be blamed for revelling in her success by catching some rays in the Italian sunshine.

The 22-year-old rising star has been driving fans crazy with her recent bikini snaps showcasing her shapely and toned physique, and did not fail to impress with one of her latest offerings while posing on some stone steps in Capri.

Informing her 2.5m followers that her holidays were at an end, the London-born star made the most of her last day by the seaside in a black strappy bikini as she posed with her back to the camera, putting her peachy behind on full display.

Wearing her hair scraped back into a high messy bun with a make-up free complexion, Dua looked every inch the holiday goddess as her fans took to the comment section to drool over her incredible figure.

One fan borrowed the lyrics from one of her hit songs cooing: "Hotter than hell " while another admirer exclaimed: "Booty goals!!"

A third marvelled: "Beautiful and hot".

Lipa has been enjoying some quality time with her family on the island of Capri after a whirlwind few months, posting several shots on board a yacht whilst sunning herself in bikinis. She recently celebrated covering the September issue of Grazia Italia, which may explain the holiday destination of choice.

New Rules is Lipa's first number one in the UK. Featured on the pop star's critically-acclaimed self-titled debut album, the infectious tropical house jam follows on from her former notable singles, Be The One, Hotter Than Hell, Blow Your Mind (Mwah) and No Lie which led the Baywatch reboot soundtrack.

Lipa is the first female solo artist to claim a number one on the UK singles chart in almost two years since Adele with Hello. Highlighting the glaring gender disparity within the music industry, only Little Mix – a female pop group – have managed to reach the summit in the same period with their Brit award-winning Shout Out To My Ex.

Give it a listen below...