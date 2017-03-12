UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has said that spies from Russia planned to kill Montenegro's former Prime Minister Milo Djukanović, and said that we should be "beware" of the nation's movements in the West.

Referring to a Sky report, which revealed a Russian intelligence draft plan to assassinate the Montenegro's prime minister and overthrow the government in order to stop the Balkan nation from joining Nato, Johnson said that Putin's government is "up to all sorts of dirty tricks".

In an interview with ITV, Johnson argued that although there is not any evidence to indicate government officials are hacking into the UK's political systems, "they are capable of doing that".

"First of all, we have no evidence that the Russians are actually involved in trying to undermine our democratic processes at the moment," the politician said. "But what we do have is plenty of evidence that the Russians are capable of doing that. And there is no doubt that they've been up to all sorts of dirty tricks."

Johnson added: "When I was becoming Mayor of London, we were going through quite a good phase in our relations with Russia, we had huge investment coming in, we used to have Russian festivals in Trafalgar Square, we celebrated the friendship and partnership between the UK and Russia, and great Russian exhibitions would come to London.

"And it seems very sad… It's sad, it's sad that that friendship cannot continue."

Johnson also added that he wanted to convey a "personal feeling" of "deep, deep sadness" to the Kremlin.

Relations between Russia and President Trump are also under scrutiny following a US intelligence report that they had "high confidence" that Russia interfered in Trump's presidential campaign to bolster his standing.

Seventeen agencies have already concluded that Russia tried to interfere with the US election, said Sky news.