UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has denied reports that he is planning to oust Theresa May as "tripe", with the fallout from the general election continuing on Sunday 11 June.

The former Mayor of London, who was the chief cheerleader for Vote Leave during the EU referendum campaign, has promised to "get on with the job".

Johnson had planned to run against May in the 2016 Conservative leadership contest, but Michael Gove, his campaign chief, dramatically decided to ditch him and make a leadership of his own.

Gove's move meant Johnson had to abort his leadership plans.

But now May's time in Number 10 looks uncertain after the UK rejected her "strong and stable" election campaign and left the Conservatives short of a majority.

Nick Timothy and FIona Hill, May's chief-of-staffs, were forced to quit Downing Street after a cohort of senior Tory MPs told the prime minister to sack the duo or face a leadership challenge on Monday.

The move is a considerable blow to May and her inner-circle since Timothy and Hill had been aides to May during her time as Home Secretary and are thought to be fiercely loyal.

Mail on Sunday tripe - I am backing Theresa may. Let's get on with the job — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 10, 2017

Ben Gummer, another May ally who was behind the Tory election manifesto, also lost his Ipswich seat to Labour at the election. Gavin Barwell, the former housing minister who lost his London seat at the election, has been appointed as May's new chief-of-staff.

The Conservatives are currently trying to strike a deal with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in a bid to stay in power.

"The prime minister has tonight spoken with the DUP to discuss finalising a confidence and supply deal when Parliament returns next week," a Downing Street spokesperson said on early Sunday morning.

"We will welcome any such deal being agreed, as it will provide the stability and certainty the whole country requires as we embark on Brexit and beyond.

"As and when details are finalised both parties will put them forward."

The negotiations come just over a week before the divorce negotiations between Brussels and the UK begin. Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson, who helped the Tories win 13 extra seats north of the border at the election, has urged May to look at her Brexit plan again.

"I think what's really clear is that the Conservative party, having failed to win a majority, now needs to work with others," she told BBC Scotland.

"And that means we can look again at what it is we hope to achieve as we leave the European Union – and I want to be involved in those discussions."

May has promised to seek a bespoke customs deal with the EU and not seek full access to the bloc's single-market in a bid to stop free movement of people from the continent. The prime minister's proposals have been described as a "hard Brexit".