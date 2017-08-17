Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis has urged Ousmane Dembele to respect the club after he refused to return to training following speculation over his future. The 20-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona but Dortmund are refusing to sell, which has led him to take matters in his own hands.

Last week, Dortmund confirmed they had rejected an offer – said to be worth €100m – and suspended the France international until further notice after he failed to report to training. The club have not ruled out a transfer, however, with reports suggesting the Bundesliga side are seeking a fee closer to €130m. Meanwhile, Barcelona's general manager Pep Segura confirmed that deals for Dembele and Philippe Coutinho are close.

Sokrates, who is among the most respected players in the Dortmund side, has urged Dembele to learn a few things from his fellow teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who also has offers from a host of clubs but has never tried to force a deal.

"Ousmane is a good boy," Sokratis told Kicker. "He must understand that no player is bigger than the team, and everyone has to understand that he has to work for the team and to settle down, and so does Ousmane, he can not do what he wants, and he has an example to take from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. "

"Auba has also been linked with a move but he is very professional in every game and every training and has done three goals in the first cup round. Ousmane was not there, Ousmane did not take a strike, he should not forget that he still has a long contract in Dortmund."

When asked if Dembele still has any semblance of hope to mend ties with Dortmund, Sokratis added: "First of all, he has to report back to us and to the training, and then we'll see; Ousmane has given us a lot, he is a player who makes the difference. We also need players who do not want to be a part of our family. Ousmane obviously does not want that."