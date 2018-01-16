Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Stoger believes it is only "logical" that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains with the club amid reported interest from Arsenal.

In what is looking like an imminent transfer from Arsenal to Manchester United for Alexis Sanchez, it emerged that the Gunners were looking to Aubameyang as one of many players to compensate for the Chilean's departure.

The rumours were intensified when the Gabon international landed himself in trouble for missing a crucial team meeting on Saturday, 13 January.

As a result, he was omitted from Dortmund's squad for their 0-0 draw against Wolfsburg on Sunday, 14 January, with club director Michael Zorc later revealing that he was not happy with the forward.

However, Stoger welcomed the 28-year-old back to training on Monday, 15 January, and expects him to remain at the Westfalenstadion despite the current unrest surrounding his future.

"No [he should not be punished with extra training], if that was a punishment, I would have been there [on the training field] and would be watching him," Stoger told reporters via FourFourTwo.

"I have the feeling that he is a very stubborn character and is also ambitious. I guess he understood [being dropped]. Let's see how it develops in the next days.

"For me it is just logical [that Aubameyang stays]. I expect everything to be as it was. He is a player of BVB, he trains and he is in our plans for the upcoming match."

Despite the Austrian's confidence, however, the latest reports seem to indicate that the north London club have held "productive talks" with Dortmund over a move, with Aubameyang expected to cost manager Arsene Wenger a fee in the region of €60m (£53.3m, $73.5m).

Aubameyang boasts a stellar goalscoring record since arriving in Germany and has scored 21 goals in 23 games in all competitions this season for Die Borussen.