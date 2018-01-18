Borussia Dortmund have angrily hit back at Arsene Wenger over his January pursuit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, insisting there is no offer for the striker and are urging the Arsenal boss to focus on sorting out his own mess at The Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have identified Aubameyang as the man to fill the void soon to be left by Alexis Sanchez, who is now expected to join Manchester United within the next 24 hours.

When pressed on the prospective move at a pre-match press conference on Thursday [18 January], Wenger told reporters: "I have nothing to add to that. Things like that are better kept secret, it is better not to comment on them before a transfer is completed."

Wenger did however play down concerns over Aubameyang's disciplinary problems in Germany. The Gabon international has been suspended three times in the last 12 months by Dortmund but Wenger suggested the player would have no such problems in north London.

While the Arsenal boss was careful with his words when addressing reporters, he did not do enough to avoid a public haranguing from Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc.

"We consider it disrespectful to comment on players of other clubs," Zorc said at a press conference on Thursday afternoon, shortly after Wenger's comments. "There is no contact with Arsenal."

With Arsenal still licking their wounds after a FA Cup third round exit at the hands of Nottingham Forest and sat eight points off a Champions League spot, Zorc also suggested Wenger should worry himself with his own team's fortunes.

"We assume that Arsene Wenger has enough to do for the performance of his own players."

Reports in Germany had claimed the Gunners have told Dortmund they are ready to meet their €70m valuation of the striker amid claims the player has already agreed personal terms ahead of a move.