Borussia Dortmund want to sign Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea to replace Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, who is on his way to Arsenal. Aubameyang, who has been in prolific form this season, scoring 21 goals in 23 games, has reportedly agreed to personal terms with Arsenal over a move to the Emirates.

German publication Bild reports that Dortmund have therefore turned their attention to Batshuayi, whom they scouted extensively during his time with Marseille. The Belgian has struggled to make a name for himself under Antonio Conte during his 18 months at Chelsea, making only two league starts thus far this season.

The Blues are open to letting Batshuayi leave this window as the Italian manager looks to make space for more additions in attack, with prime striker Alvaro Morata hitting a rough patch. A new setting would do the forward a world of good as he looks to realise his potential and make his way into the Belgium national team for the World Cup in Russia.

Meanwhile, Conte has refused to comment on rumours that Chelsea have emerged as surprise contenders to sign Alexis Sanchez, hijacking Manchester United's deal for the forward. The Red Devils are reportedly frontrunners to sign the Chilean with a deal hinging on Henrikh Mkhitaryan's decision to move to the Emirates.

Asked if the club were attempting to sign Sanchez during a press conference held before Wednesday night's (17 January) home FA Cup third-round replay against Norwich City, Conte told reporters: "I don't know, I don't think so."

A further question regarding Sanchez was dismissed, with the manager adding: "I prefer to talk to the club to give my opinions. I repeat, I don't want to give my opinion about the transfer market."

Conte was also asked for his understanding of the situation involving Batshuayi, who is likely to be allowed to complete a January move if Chelsea are able to secure a suitable replacement. The Blues have been linked with a move for Andy Carroll from West Ham but Conte insists that any decision will be made following their FA Cup replay against Norwich.

"He is Chelsea's player and he is in our squad," Conte insisted. "Tomorrow he has to play. I think this is the truth until now. He is a Chelsea player and is having the possibility to show that he can play for Chelsea. This is the reality, in the future I don't know what will happen."