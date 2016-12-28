A pensioner who was directing traffic away from the scene of a car crash in the New Forest died after he was hit by a people carrier. The elderly victim, who has not been named by police, was 71 and from the Bournemouth area and died at the scene.

The incident took place on the A35 near the junction with the B3058 Holmsley Road and close to the village of Burley. Part of the road remained closed for some time following the incident, which took place at around 5.20pm 27 December. The Highways Agency diverted cars onto the B3058 towards Bashley for a few hours, the Bournemouth Echo reported.

An investigation has been launched by Hampshire Police. There had been an accident on the same stretch of road earlier and it appears the victim was trying to ensure other vehicles avoided the scene.

In a statement, Hampshire Police said: "Officers are dealing with a fatal road collision between a silver Mitsubishi Space Star and a pedestrian this evening. Sadly the pedestrian, a 71 year-old man from Bournemouth who was directing traffic, died at the scene following the collision which took place at around 5:20pm."

The statement continued: "The A35 at Burley will be closed for a considerable amount of time this evening to allow a thorough investigation to take place. Drivers are asked to consider other routes."

Witnesses and anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact PC Stephen Antrobus at Totton Police Station on 101, quoting Operation Diversity. Alternatively they can call the charity Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.