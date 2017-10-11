Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson has sent manager Eddie Howe the most convincing message yet that he should return against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend after scoring his first goals since returning from a second knee injury in as many seasons.

The 25-year-old has not played this term after he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee last January, 15 months on from suffering the same injury to his right.

Nearly a year of rehabilitation has followed for Wilson and following a run-out for the Under-21 side last week against Norwich City in the Premier League Cup, he played the full 90 minutes in a defeat to Cheltenham Town and scored twice during a 3-2 reverse.

"It was nice," Wilson told the Bournemouth website, who face Tottenham this weekend upon the resumption of the Premier League. "It's always good to score as it builds confidence and since the injury it's good to get back on the scoresheet even if we were unfortunate not to get the result. On another day we'd get the win here.

"I was never in doubt over my abilities and I feel I'm striking the ball probably better than I was before to be honest. Two goals, both different goals today, and now I'm looking forward to scoring these goals in the first team. I'm feeling fine, the knee feels strong and I feel ready to go now. I'm going to carry on working hard in training and waiting for my chance."

Wilson is now in contention to face Tottenham and Howe must decide whether to deploy the returning forward or persist with Jermain Defoe and Josh King, who started the 0-0 draw with Leicester City. The Cherries have mustered just four league goals in seven games this season with Swansea City and goalless Crystal Palace the only sides to have netted fewer.

The return of Wilson is offset by injuries to three players during the two-week international break. Full back Brad Smith became the latest casualty when he was forced off during the first half of Australia's extra-time World Cup play-off win over Syria with a hip complaint.

Earlier in the week, Ryan Fraser withdrew from the Scotland squad which played Slovenia with a hamstring problem while King could yet be a doubt for the trip to Tottenham having missed Norway's win over Northern Ireland, having been substituted as a precaution against San Marino.