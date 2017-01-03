Arsenal travel to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday, 3 January, as the Gunners look to close the gap with Chelsea to six points.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 7:45pm GMT. Live coverage of the game will be on Sky Sports 1 and Sky Sports 1 HD.

Overview

Bournemouth will be without Jack Wilshere, who is ineligible to play against his parent club but Benik Afobe will be in contention after refusing to represent Congo in the African Cup of Nations. Marc Pugh remains the only other absentee as Eddie Howe looks to get the better of Arsene Wenger.

Alexis Sanchez scored a brace and Theo Walcott followed up with a third in the reverse fixture where the hosts scored from the spot after Nacho Monreal gave away a penalty. Bournemouth have been in brilliant form at home this season, winning five games, the same as they managed in the entirety of their first season in the league.

Arsenal will be without Mohamed Elneny, who has travelled to Afcon with Egypt and will be unavailable. Mesut Ozil is a doubt for the game while Theo Walcott and Kieran Gibbs are also unlikely to be fit in time for the fixture.

Shkodran Mustafi is back after recovering from a hamstring injury while Danny Welbeck is recovering well from the knee injury he suffered last season. The Gunners come here only two days after their win over Crystal Palace, with Olivier Giroud scoring a scorpion kick to mark his second goal in as many starts.

What Managers Say

Eddie Howe: "We're still in that moment as a team where we haven't consolidated any consistent run. That's what we're looking to do. The players have the ability to respond to disappointments and the ability to produce, individually, some very good performances. So it's a case of trying to do it on a more consistent basis will be the key for us." via the BBC.

Arsene Wenger: "When I arrived, foreign managers did not get a chance because when I arrived here I was a bit lonely.Today it has gone the other way around, the English managers do not get enough chances. Howe is one of the counter examples, he is a young promising manager who has got his chance. He has taken it in a club that established themselves now as a regular competitor in the Premier League. So he is an example for all of the young English managers that if you work well, if you work your way through with a club, you can get your chance in the Premier League. I think even in the Championship, let's not forget they had a remarkable season, they scored over 100 goals, you know." via Sky Sports.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Bournemouth win: 4

4 Draw: 29/10

29/10 Arsenal win: 3/4

Team News

Bournemouth

Possible XI: Boruc; Francis, Cook, Ake, Daniels; Arter, Surman, Gosling; Stanislas, Wilson, King.

Arsenal

Possible XI: Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Xhaka, Coquelin; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Sanchez; Giroud.