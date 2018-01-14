The first of two games on this Sunday in the Premier League sees two sides badly out of form clash at the Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth and Arsenal need points for vastly different reasons at either ends of the table in a game which has proven to be thrilling in the past.

The Cherries have only won once since mid-November in the Premier League which has seen the slip towards the bottom three. They stand one point above the drop zone at the start of play and amid their exciting brand of football Eddie Howe badly needs some results to back-up his progress on the south coast.

Arsenal meanwhile are close to being left for dust in the race for the top four and after Tottenham's win yesterday are five point off the top four, with Liverpool still to play later. An against the backdrop of speculation over Alexis Sanchez's future, Arsene Wenger badly needs a good news story.

All the build-up ahead of the 1:30pm kick-off on the way.