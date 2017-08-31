Boxer Amir Khan is facing the prospect of handing over up to half of his fortune to his estranged wife Faryal Makhdoom in a divorce settlement, it has been reported.

The Bolton star is said to be worth between £25m and £30m, thanks to winnings of around £20m. He is also in charge of a property empire, Lancashire Properties (UK) Limited, across the north west of the country as well as head of a boxing promotion company.

Divorce lawyer Harold Walker said that he is likely to have to give up a large chunk of his money.

He told the Daily Star: "Faryal will do very well.

"His lawyers might argue that his cash is tied up in family businesses and investments but that will make no difference apart from to draw the process out.

"He will be told to break-up any firms and sell any investments to make sure he can pay the money into court.''

Faryal announced that she is pregnant with the couple's second child. It was reported this week that Faryal does not want Khan's support in raising the child, with a source telling the Sun that she "doesn't want anything more from Amir now".

"They're back on speaking terms, trying to keep everything ­civilised for the sake of their daughter and extended families, but the relationship is finished.

"She has told him she will happily bring up their new child without his support, and the divorce is going ahead. She's a strong woman — and the pregnancy isn't going to change that."

Earlier in August, Khan announced that his marriage was over, claiming his partner had enjoyed a secret rendezvous with fellow boxer Anthony Joshua.