A teenage boy has died after being stabbed in south London, the Metropolitan police have confirmed.

At 7pm on Sunday (29 October) police responded to a call following an incident in North End, Croydon next to the Whitgift Centre. They found the victim - believed to be aged 17 years old - with "serious stab injuries."

He was given first aid, but was pronounced dead at the scene. While the victim has not been named police say they know the teenager's identity and are trying to locate his next of kin.

A police spokesperson told The Evening Standard: "Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

"A murder investigation has commenced, led by officers from the Homicide and Major Crime Command working alongside colleagues from Croydon at the scene. Cordons remain in place."

Croydon Central MP Sarah Jones tweeted: "Very, very sad that a boy has been murdered in Croydon tonight. All my thoughts are with his family and friends."