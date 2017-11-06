A boy has been arrested after an on-duty police officer was shot multiple times in Virginia.

The female was shot on Monday (6 November) in Portsmouth, around three miles west of Norfolk, at around 2.45pm.

Although Portsmouth police did not release information regarding a suspect or suspects, they revealed at just after 5pm, that they had a "juvenile male is in custody in connection with the shooting".

The current condition of the injured Portsmouth Police Officer has not been reported by authorities.

Portsmouth Police Department spokeswoman Detective Misty Holley told 13News Now that the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Hickory Street.

Police set up a cordon down the residential street while the female officer was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

There are multiple crime scenes restricted between the areas of Mount Hermon and London Oaks.

Police have not revealed if they believe the juvenile they have in custody is the gunman behind the shooting.

It was reported that school buses from John Tyler Elementary and Mount Hermon Preschool were being re-routed, according to Cherise Newsome, Portsmouth Public Information Officer.