A 13-year-old boy has been found safe and well after being featured in an appeal by the Missing People's Choir on Britain's Got Talent.

The choir, formed of parents and relatives of missing people, won the nation's hearts as they revealed their plight and their ongoing efforts to search for their loved ones.

"Singing in front of an audience like this is a fabulous opportunity to get our message across," explained one of the singers.

"We all have a common goal to find our missing loved ones and bring them home where they belong."

The judges and hosts Ant and Dec were brought to tears with their first song I Miss You as they listened to the plaintive cry of the singers as pictures of their missing family members were displayed on a screen behind them.

One of those images was of a missing 13-year-old who saw the appeal and called him mum.

Clare Cook, co-founder of the Missing People Choir said: "We are delighted to announce that a 13-year-old missing child who we appealed for on Britain's Got Talent during the Missing People Choir's performance saw his appeal and called his mum. He is now home safe and well."

The performance also resulted in significant leads in the search for Tom Moore, who has been missing for 14 years, after images of him were shown during their performances while detectives are also investigating the disappearance of Natalie Putt in 2003 according to Mail Online.

And while they made it to the final of the talent show on June 3, they were beaten by pianist Tokyo Myers, but the news that one boy had been reunited with his family as a result of the performance was the choir's greatest success. Their GoFundMe page has also raised almost £7,000.

The charity Missing People, who run the choir, was set up in 1993 and provides support to young people who run away, as well as their families. They have helped 250,000 people in the last 14 years.