Longtime fans of British group Boyzone have much to celebrate as the band are reuniting in 2018 to mark their 25th anniversary.

Members Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch and Mikey Graham, are recording new music and plan to perform a string of teaser concerts later this summer. Announcing the news, a message on Boyzone's Instagram said: "2018 will see Boyzone celebrate their 25th anniversary! That's something that Ronan, Keith, Mikey & Shane are incredibly proud of.

"Plans are being hatched for new music and lots of touring throughout the year. But next year still seems a long way off so in case you can't wait, the Boyz are hitting the road for some exclusive UK shows later this summer. Dates and ticketing details will be announced here soon... #boyzone2017."

Boyzone will perform their first show of 2017 at the Royal Windsor Racecourse on 26 August. Tickets are available on pre-sale on 31 May before going on general sale on 2 June via Ticketmaster.

In March, reports claimed the Love Me For A Reason singers had plans to write a tell-all book about their glory years as one of the UK's most successful groups. A source also alleged the group were in talks to produce a West End show charting their story, similar to Take That who are behind a play loosely-based on their rise to fame.

It has been four years since Boyzone dropped their last album, BZ20, to celebrate their 20th anniversary. In 2010, the pop group released their fourth album, Brother, in dedication to former member Stephen Gately, who died in 2009 due to a heart defect.

Reflecting on his early days in the band, Keating, 40, previously admitted he felt pressure to take on a fatherly role in order to protect his bandmates from the pitfalls of fame.

The singer, who has enjoyed success as a solo artist, said during an appearance on Loose Women in 2016: "Our first six years, we were so young, we were driven into this situation... A manufactured pop group and we just travelled non-stop. I took on an awful lot of responsibility – it wasn't asked of me – I just did it and because of the stress and pressure, before I knew it the six years were gone. I had an old head on young shoulders; kids should be kids."

Listen to Boyzone's No Matter What: