Brad Pitt recently stole the show as he made a surprise appearance at the 2017 Golden Globes Awards to present his highly-acclaimed movie Moonlight. While the actor attended the first major event following his split from Angelina Jolie, he appeared noticeably fit.

A source close to the Allied actor revealed Pitt has "lost a bunch of weight", after his recent split from the Maleficent actress. "He's focusing on himself again, watching what he eats and has a chef making him healthy meals," the alleged source told Us Weekly shedding light on Pitt's new lifestyle.

Apparently the 53-year-old actor has restarted his fitness regime with special emphasis on outdoor activities amid his divorce drama.

"He's exercising. He's been outdoors a lot, hiking and walking. He's had a lot of time to focus on himself," the source said adding, "He does a lot of weight training."

If the magazine report is to be believed, the father-of-six is "dedicated to clean living and eating right."

The holiday season had been particularly difficult for the Oscar-winning producer as he was not able to spend time with his children during the Christmas, as per reports. A source said the Daily Mail: "He desperately misses having his kids with him for Christmas and New Year."

The former couple ended their 12-year-long relationship after Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016.