Brad Pitt recently stole the show as he made a surprise appearance at the 2017 Golden Globes Awards to present his highly-acclaimed movie Moonlight. While the actor attended the first major event following his split from Angelina Jolie, he appeared noticeably fit.

A source close to the Allied actor revealed Pitt has "lost a bunch of weight", after his recent split from the Maleficent actress. "He's focusing on himself again, watching what he eats and has a chef making him healthy meals," the alleged source told Us Weekly shedding light on Pitt's new lifestyle.

Apparently the 53-year-old actor has restarted his fitness regime with special emphasis on outdoor activities amid his divorce drama.

"He's exercising. He's been outdoors a lot, hiking and walking. He's had a lot of time to focus on himself," the source said adding, "He does a lot of weight training."

If the magazine report is to be believed, the father-of-six is "dedicated to clean living and eating right."

The holiday season had been particularly difficult for the Oscar-winning producer as he was not able to spend time with his children during the Christmas, as per reports. A source said the Daily Mail: "He desperately misses having his kids with him for Christmas and New Year."

The former couple ended their 12-year-long relationship after Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016.

Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images