Brad Pitt made a surprising appearance at the 2017's Golden Globes Awards and was reportedly thrilled with the response he got from his Hollywood co-actors. The Allied actor is currently going through a divorce and custody battle with Angelina Jolie.

According to a Hollywood Life report, Pitt is "overwhelmed with gratitude and appreciation." A source told the gossip website, "Brad [Pitt] was really caught off guard. He was not expecting all the love and support he got when he walked on stage [at the Golden Globes]. He was, and is, overwhelmed with gratitude and appreciation. When he was initially asked to present, Brad was a bit hesitant with the idea of stepping into the spotlight, but he's really pleased he did."

"He feels incredibly uplifted. This is exactly what he needed to lift his spirits," added the source. The actor looked dapper in a well-tailored suit and short haircut, when he took to the stage to introduce the film Moonlight, which he produced. His sudden appearance was met with loud and long applause from the audience.

Also, Pitt and Jolie have finally come to an agreement about keeping all documents confidential. According to the statement obtained by People, "The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues."

"The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification," the statement concluded. The 53-year-old is currently allowed supervised visitation with his 6 children - Maddox (15), Pax (12), Zahara (11), Shiloh (10), and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. The Salt actress filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016, after being together for 11 years.