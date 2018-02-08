Brad Pitt was involved in a three-car crash on Monday (5 February) in Los Angeles.

According to Daily Mail, the War Machine actor allegedly caused a three-car pileup by crashing his Tesla into a Nissan, which then hit a Kia truck. At one point, the 54-year-old was seen crouching down to get better angles to take pictures of the damages he had caused to the other two vehicles.

Pitt was seen calmly chatting with the drivers of the other two cars while exchanging each other's information. The interaction seemed to have gone down well as before parting ways, Pitt and the two men were seen smiling and shaking hands.

For the outing, Pitt was casually dressed in a long-sleeved white T-shirt, which he paired with baggy sweatpants and black tennis shoes. He accessorised his look with a blue cap and sunglasses.

The accident was not a bad one as Pitt and the two men were able to drive off their cars from the spot of the accident.

Pitt is currently undergoing a divorce with Angelina Jolie and is said to be living a "quiet life" and spending a lot of time at his home after splitting with his former wife in September 2016.

"It's his sanctuary and just being there is where he finds peace," a source told Us Weekly, adding the actor lives just a few streets away from his former wife and often sees his six children - Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9.

While he seeing his brood once in a week, neither Pitt nor Jolie see each other while dropping off the children. "It's never Brad or Angie that does the handoff. It's always the bodyguards and nannies," the source told the publication.