Brad Pitt seems to be leaning on his close friends to get through his divorce with estranged wife Angelina Jolie. The actress filed for divorce in September 2016 and following the split, Pitt has reportedly been comforted by actor Bradley Cooper.

"Brad and Bradley have gotten very close since Brad and Angelina [Jolie]'s split, and Bradley has been a big comfort to Brad," a source reportedly told Hollywood Life shedding light on the bromance between Cooper and the newly single Pitt.

The insider claims, "[Pitt] hates going out. He feels like he will just be hounded by media."

Pitt and Jolie's unexpected split made headlines last year, when the Maleficent actress announced the divorce news ending their 12-year-long relationship. Throughout this period, reports claimed that the 53-year-old actor's close Hollywood friends have been lending their support to help the actor tide through the rough phase in his life.

"Bradley is doing what he can to keep Brad from isolating himself. He brings him lunch, they watch movies, and they both love to ride motorcycles because no one can tell who they are," the celebrity gossip report further claimed. The Silver Linings Playbook actor has also allegedly offered to set Pitt up with his girlfriend Irina Shayk's model friends.

"But Brad said he's not ready," the source said.

The estranged couple are currently embroiled in a custody battle as Pitt continues to make supervised visits to his children once a week. Although, the former Hollywood pair had agreed on a temporary custody plan, the father-of-six seems to be unhappy about the frequency of the visits.

If rumours are to be believed, Pitt feels that amid the legal drama, he is being distanced from his children, and this is heartbreaking for him.

"As far as Brad is concerned, Angelina is doing everything in her power to keep the kids away from him, and it's breaking his heart. Brad's really concerned Angelina is poisoning the boys against him, and they are becoming more and more distant towards him with each passing day," a source claimed.

Pitt and Jolie share six children — Maddox (15), Pax (12), Zahara (11), Shiloh (10), and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.