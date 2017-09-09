Hollywood's favourite couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shocked the world by announcing their separation in September 2016. However, the memory of the bitter split is reportedly still haunting the American actor who is now scared of falling in love again.

"Brad fears falling in love again after suffering from a broken heart with Angelina. Brad has great chemistry with his co-star, Ruth, but he is cautiously keeping things between them light and casual," a source told Hollywood Life.

The report came days after rumours swirled that the Allied actor is dating Ruth Negga. However, the website claims the chemistry between the 53-year-old and his Irish star is limited to the screen as he is unlikely to fall in love anytime soon.

"Brad is keeping it light and friendly with Ruth, as he has with any other women he meets these days. He may have a crush on the beautiful co-star, but he will not be falling in love again anytime soon."

Negga and Pitt are currently filming for their upcoming science fiction film Ad Astra and Radar Online quoted an "inside source" as claiming that the co-stars are dating. However, Hollywood Life refuted the report and revealed that the War Machine star is strictly professional on the movie set. "[Brad and Ruth's] relationship is strictly professional and any chemistry between them is in the on-screen context."

Though the actor is not ready to trade his singlehood for a new romantic relationship, his estranged wife Jolie has confessed that she never wanted to stay single. "It's been difficult," she told The Independent. "I don't enjoy being single. It's not something I wanted. There's nothing nice about it. It's hard. Sometimes maybe it appears I am pulling it all together, but really I am just trying to get through my days. Emotionally, it's been a difficult year and I have had some other health issues. So my health is something I have to monitor."