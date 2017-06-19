Brad Pitt could not enjoy some quality time with his children on Father's Day. He is reportedly heartbroken that his special plans for the occasion were ruined.

According to HollywoodLife, the Machine star is annoyed that his former wife Angelina Jolie took their brood out of Los Angeles.

"He's super bummed that Angie took the kids out of town," a source told the gossip website. "He's not complaining, but he had planned to spend some time with them for Father's Day."

"He was even working on his place to make it special for them, adding a new skateboard ramp," the source said. "He saw Angie's 100 foot water slide and wanted to make his place special for them as well. Although their relationship has improved, communication continues to be a struggle at times."

Pitt, 53, was reportedly daydreaming about creating some magical moments with his children on the occasion that they could cherish forever.

"Brad wants to spend Father's Day just laughing and playing with his kids," a source previously told the gossip news website. "Brad loves getting his hands dirty with the kids and their best times together have been playing outside."

"He's planning a whole day of events including an epic paintball war and a skateboarding competition on their big ramp in the backyard," the source said. "He wants to cap it off by having the kids help out BBQing for dinner. Most of all he just wants to be surrounded by them this weekend after what was his most challenging year as a father and a man."

On Father's Day, Jolie, 42, was spotted entering LAX airport with her six children - Shiloh, Maddox, Knox, Vivienne, Zahara and Pax. It is not known where Jolie has taken them yet, but the report from the gossip website says they are probably headed to Ethiopia to celebrate Zahara's adoption date.