Sir Bradley Wiggins believes he is going to "shock a few people" when he has his say over the mystery package controversy and says doping is "the worst thing" he could have possibly been accused of.

Wiggins is currently embroiled in a scandal, along with Team Sky and British Cycling, and UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) are currently investigating the decorated Olympian over a mystery medical package he received during the Critérium du Dauphiné in 2011.

Team Sky general manager Sir Dave Brailsford said the package contained Fluimucil, a decongestant used to treat colds, but it is alleged Wiggins was actually injected with the corticosteroid triamcinolone. That allegation sparked UKAD into action, but Wiggins has denied any wrongdoing and is frustrated by what he sees as questions over his integrity.

"It's been horrible, but fortunately there is an investigation going on," Wiggins said on Sky Sports show Soccer AM, relayed by BBC Sport. "It's the worst thing to be accused of when you're a man of my integrity, if you like, what I believe anyway, and what I've done to get where I am today.

"Fortunately there's an investigation and I obviously can't say too much because that will run its course and then I'll have my say. There's a lot to say and it's going to shock a few people."

Team Sky recently released a statement denying that they broke any anti-doping rules in 2011, but could not provide evidence to verify Brailsford's claim that the mystery package was Fluimicil. Despite their failure to back up their general manager's statement with proof, the organisation are confident they will not be found of any malpractice once the investigation is concluded.