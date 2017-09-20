Kelly Brook is at it again. The model-turned-actress has sent temperatures soaring with yet another eye-popping snap of hers that leaves little to the imagination.

A braless Brook is seen flashing tiny knickers and a toned tummy in a black cropped jumper that does hardly anything to cover up her modesty as her nipples are clearly visible in the photo she has shared on social media. The brunette bombshell is seen striking a sultry pose with her hands raised above her head.

"Girl Next Door ," she wrote alongside the picture she shared with her 746,000 fans on Instagram.

The photo has already garnered more than 15,000 likes, with many of her fans calling her "beautiful", "amazing" and "gorgeous".

"You are amazing!!!" a fan confessed.

Another added, "Would be something dreams are made of that's for sure x."

"I wish you lived next door to me, I'd b asking to borrow a cup of sugar on the regular!" a third said.

Another added, 'I'm sorry, but the girl next door looks nothing like that."

However, the snap did not go down well with some of her fans as they called on her to refrain from flaunting her skin.

"I'm a fan of yours. But I think it's time you moved away from this image you love to peddle. I think there's more to you?" a fan said.

Brook previously shared a photo on the photo-and-video-sharing application that shows her posing for the camera wearing just a pink shirt and a black jacket that she paired with high heels.

"Old Tear Sheet ," she wrote alongside the image.

"Absolutely stunning! ," a fan said.

Another added, "The original natural beauty ."