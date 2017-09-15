Rita Ora's latest Instagram post is a proof that the singer can make anything look sexy! The Your Song hitmaker paid a tribute to her designer Alexandre Vauthier in the social media post, wherein she is seen wearing a Tuxedo jacket with no shirt underneath and matching trousers.

Flashing major cleavage, Ora ditched her bra for the racy photo and can be seen wearing a hat and a veil that partially covered her face. Gushing about her designer, she captioned the post saying, "That time I went in straight to see my family @alexandrevauthier and he sole handedly dressed me for the GQ awards."

She concluded her post, saying, "So yeah this is my face I love you Alex my love for always believing and supporting me. Your one of my idols. So daring and inspiring and makes all of us feel so SEXY!! Thank you for what you do."

The stunning photo was clearly a hit among her fans as it racked up a whopping 136,022 likes within just a few hours, followed by a flood of compliments from her 12.1 million followers.

One excited fan replied, "Ridiculously beautiful! Kudos to your team," while another user asked, "How are you even possible?" Addressing her braless style, a fan of the singer questioned, "How do u even maintain an outfit like that without a nip slip Queen."

A user even compared her ensemble to that of an airline hostess and said, "That's how I would like my air hostess to look," another simply stated, "Wow, wow, I don't have words to describe your beauty, my gorgeous woman."

Her photo left one Instagram user "speechless" as the fan commented, "Wow u leave me speechless! U look like an angel of ash I would picture in my dreams as a perfect female."

"Damn you @ritaora for being a) always so damn stylish b) while also being a total thirst trap like it ain't nobody's business," a fan replies complimenting Rita's style.