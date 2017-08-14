She isn't exactly shy when it comes to her red carpet outfits, and Rita Ora didn't fail to impress when it came to her attire for the Teen Choice Awards 2017 on Sunday night (13 August).

The 26-year-old singer caught the eye in a bright pink plunging gown by Alexandre Vauthier which she wore without a bra, showing off her famous assets while drawing attention to her slim waist.

Rita added to her eye-catching appearance with a new hairstyle of a bright yellow streak at the front, giving her look a fashion-forward edge which complemented her bold pink lipstick.

The Hot Right Now singer added even more glam to the outfit with a slinky diamante body chain and silver strappy sandals, making her one of the stand-out stars of the night.

Rita shared a snap of herself posing on the red carpet to her Instagram profile which has been met with a tonne of fawning comments from some of her 12.1 million fans.

One fan wrote: "Looking HOT in pink my darling!!!!" as another put: "You looked gorgeous in that outfit". A third added: "Wow what a figure totally gorgeous."

Rita changed into an orange and blue jumpsuit with aviator shades for her performance of Your Song at the awards, which went down a storm with viewers.

The singer – who credits Gwen Stefani and Beyonce as her idols – has taken a short break from releasing music after designing a collaboration for Adidas Originals and becoming a coach on the fourth series of The Voice UK and a judge on the twelfth series of The X Factor.

She released her first solo single in almost two years, Your Song, on 26 May 2017 and the track is expected to be the lead single from her upcoming second studio album after previous attempts at her second record were lost in her lawsuit against her former label, Roc Nation.