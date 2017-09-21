While Game of Thrones producers are filming decoy endings to throw off those hoping to ruin season 8 with their unwanted spoilers, Birmingham University students may have the inside track.

Isaac Hempstead-Wright, who plays Brandon Stark/The Three-Eyed Raven in the HBO fantasy series, has enrolled at the uni to study Maths after achieving three A-grades in his A-levels.

The 18-year-old actor has been hounded in the halls after trading Winterfell for Aftershock shooters and doner meat pizzas.

Matt Cleary, a UoB graduate, told The Tab that he saw the 18-year-old hanging out at the student union as he kicked off his freshers week.

"I saw him across the bar, I wasn't sure it was him at first but then the bartender confirmed it for me," he said. "Holy sh*t, winter is here."

The excitement soon spilled over onto social media with other students documenting their sightings.

Hempstead-Wright has been on the show since its inception in 2011. Back then, his character was a mischievous 10-year-old who was left paralysed by a conniving Cersei after she pushed him from a tower at his home in Winterfell.

The teenager recently addressed a fan theory that suggests Bran Stark is the Night King. "To be honest, I'm finding it a little far-fetched, but then again, I would've thought the Hodor theory far-fetched if I'd seen that on an internet forum," he told Mashable. "I dunno, there are so many theories in Game Of Thrones and so many things that are gonna begin to tie up next season, I think it'll be interesting to see."

Season 8 of Game of Thrones is reportedly set to start production in October and will premiere in late 2018 or early 2019.