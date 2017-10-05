Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar has revealed that he would prefer a move back to the Blues if an opportunity presents itself. The Brazilian signed for Shanghai SIPG in a reported £60m ($78m) deal in January 2017, making him one of the biggest transfers away from Stamford Bridge.

Oscar moved to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2012 from Brazilian club Internacional and left having made 203 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 38 goals in the process. During his four-and-a-half seasons at the club, he won a Premier League title, the Europa League and the League Cup.

Oscar made a decent start under Antonio Conte, making his way into the starting XI in Chelsea's opening five games of the season but lost his place when the Italian switched to a 3-4-3 formation, opting for a midfield pairing of Nemanja Matic and N'Golo Kante over the Brazilian. A lack of game time and an opportunity to earn more money turned Oscar's mind, with the midfielder finally deciding to move to China.

When asked if he would consider a return, Oscar told Premier League Brasil, "Yes, I would go back! I'm still young, I'm 26 years old yet. Who knows, in two, three years to return to the Premier League... I will be very happy. And preferably for Chelsea, who opened the doors for me to return."

Oscar was asked which was the most difficult team to face in the Premier League, to which he talked up Manchester United and Manchester City, who are the early favourites for the title this season.

"As for rivals, the classics against Tottenham and against Arsenal are the two coolest classics to play away from home. But I always did well, especially against Arsenal, I always played well. Against Tottenham too, I always scored against them," he said.

"But the teams that were very difficult to play against, away from home, were Manchester City and Manchester United. I think those were the two games that were very difficult to face."