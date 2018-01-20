Barcelona have confirmed they have no agreement in place to sign Antoine Griezmann after reports surfaced on Saturday the La Liga leaders have agreed a deal with the Atletico Madrid star.

Spanish publication Sport reported the former Real Sociedad forward was set to become Ernesto Valverde's first signing of the upcoming summer transfer window. The Catalan club's president Josep Maria Bartomeu is a big fan of the player and is leading from the front to help his side secure the France international's signature.

According to the report, Griezmann and Barcelona have agreed a "secret pact" that will see the former join the latter in the summer. Should either of them decide to break the agreement, then it will lead to financial loss for the party that ends the deal.

The Spanish giants have now released a statement on their official website.

"FC Barcelona strongly denies the information that has appeared over the course of the last few hours in different media regarding Atlético Madrid player, Antoine Griezmann, and an alleged deal with our club," a statement read on Barcelona's official website.

"FC Barcelona expresses its objections in the face of these events and reiterates its full respect for the institution of Atlético Madrid."

Barcelona's decision to come out in public to say there has been no agreement with Griezmann may come as a welcome boost for Manchester City and their manager Pep Guardiola. According to the Manchester Evening News, the former Bayern Munich manager identified the Frenchman as a forward for the Etihad club in the summer after his side missed out on Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United.

The Chilean international was all but set to join the Premier League leaders before Jose Mourinho's side hijacked the deal. Guardiola is an admirer of the Atletico forward and is reportedly interested in making an approach in signing him in the summer.