Bella Thorne has done it again. The Famous In Love star has sparked a meltdown with an eye-popping photo of herself that she has shared on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday (15 October), the singer/actress posted the provocative snap, which does not leave much to the imagination.

Flaunting her toned physique in just a pair of grey trousers, she smiles for the camera with her lips painted cherry red and her tresses falling down her shoulders. The only other accessory she has on is a simple choker.

She, however, covers her modesty by bringing her arms in front of her bare chest, perhaps in a bid to not fall foul of the photo-and-video-sharing application's strict guidelines on nudity and explicit content.

"Happpppy Sunday," she wrote next to the picture she shared with her fans on the social media page.

The topless image of Thorne has set hearts racing, with many of her fans taking to the comments section to point out that she has a perfect body. Many others called her their inspiration.

"If anyone ever tells you that you aren't perfect please punch them in the mouth," a fan commented, while another added, "Breathtakingly Gorgeous You Are..."

"You are beautiful just the way you are. So don't you ever change," a fan said and another said, "I love you, Bella. Thanks for giving me some inspiration."

However, there were some fans who were not at all pleased with the photo as they think Thorne is "trying too hard" to keep herself in the public eye by posting racy photos of herself on social media.

"You're trying too hard. Work on improving your acting and your character," a fan said.

Another fan added, "I think you're talented and funny naturally. The less Hollywood the better."