The House of Lords has voted against an amendment in the government's Brexit Bill for the second time in a week after backing a "meaningful" parliamentary vote before Theresa May triggers Article 50.

The peers voted 366 to 268 in favour of an amendment which would mean the Prime Minster will allow both the House of Commons and Lords to have a final say on the deal on how Britain will leave the EU – leaving open the very slight possibility the lawmakers will decide to vote against leaving at all.

The vote follows on from Lords backing an amendment to guarantee EU citizens the right to stay in the UK post-Brexit after the amendment was previously rejected by MPs.

When the Bill returns to the House of Commons, MPs will now have to consider both the amendments before any final draft of the Brexit Bill is decided.

Tory Peer Lord Haseltine was sacked from his role as government adviser immediately following the vote after spearheading a Conservative rebellion against May's bill. The former deputy PM was one of 13 Tory Peers to vote in favour of the amendment.

