The House of Lords has voted against an amendment in the government's Brexit Bill for the second time in a week after backing a "meaningful" parliamentary vote before Theresa May triggers Article 50.
When the Bill returns to the House of Commons, MPs will now have to consider both the amendments before any final draft of the Brexit Bill is decided.
Bishops - 2
Oxford, Bishop
Portsmouth, Bishop
Conservative - 13
Altmann, Baroness
Bowness, Lord
Cormack, Lord
Deben, Lord
Green of Hurstpierpoint, Lord
Hailsham, Viscount
Heseltine, Lord
Higgins, Lord
Inglewood, Lord
McIntosh of Pickering, Baroness
Northbrook, Lord
Wellington, Duke
Wheatcroft, Baroness
Crossbench - 82
Aberdare, Lord
Adebowale, Lord
Alton of Liverpool, Lord
Best, Lord
Bichard, Lord
Bilimoria, Lord
Birt, Lord
Blair of Boughton, Lord
Broers, Lord
Brown of Cambridge, Baroness
Butler of Brockwell, Lord
Cameron of Dillington, Lord
Campbell of Surbiton, Baroness
Clancarty, Earl
Colville of Culross, Viscount
Condon, Lord
Coussins, Baroness
Crisp, Lord
Cullen of Whitekirk, Lord
Dear, Lord
D'Souza, Baroness
Dykes, Lord
Elystan-Morgan, Lord
Falkland, Viscount
Finlay of Llandaff, Baroness
Freyberg, Lord
Grabiner, Lord
Greengross, Baroness
Grey-Thompson, Baroness
Hannay of Chiswick, Lord
Harries of Pentregarth, Lord
Haskins, Lord
Hastings of Scarisbrick, Lord
Hogg, Baroness
Hope of Craighead, Lord
Howe of Idlicote, Baroness
Hylton, Lord
Jay of Ewelme, Lord
Kerr of Kinlochard, Lord
Kerslake, Lord
Kidron, Baroness
Krebs, Lord
Lane-Fox of Soho, Baroness
Levene of Portsoken, Lord
Listowel, Earl
Lisvane, Lord
Low of Dalston, Lord
Luce, Lord
Macpherson of Earl's Court, Lord
Mair, Lord
Malloch-Brown, Lord
Manningham-Buller, Baroness
Masham of Ilton, Baroness
Meacher, Baroness
Morgan of Drefelin, Baroness
Myners, Lord
Neuberger, Baroness
O'Donnell, Lord
O'Neill of Bengarve, Baroness
Ouseley, Lord
Pannick, Lord
Patel, Lord
Prashar, Baroness
Rees of Ludlow, Lord
Ricketts, Lord
Russell of Liverpool, Lord
Sandwich, Earl
Somerset, Duke
Stern of Brentford, Lord
Stern, Baroness
Stevens of Kirkwhelpington, Lord
Thomas of Swynnerton, Lord
Turnbull, Lord
Turner of Ecchinswell, Lord
Valentine, Baroness
Warner, Lord
Watkins of Tavistock, Baroness
Williams of Baglan, Lord
Wilson of Dinton, Lord
Wilson of Tillyorn, Lord
Woolf, Lord
Young of Hornsey, Baroness
Labour - 160
Adams of Craigielea, Baroness
Allen of Kensington, Lord
Alli, Lord
Anderson of Swansea, Lord
Andrews, Baroness
Armstrong of Hill Top, Baroness
Bach, Lord
Bakewell, Baroness
Bassam of Brighton, Lord
Beecham, Lord
Billingham, Baroness
Blackstone, Baroness
Blood, Baroness
Blunkett, Lord
Bradley, Lord
Bragg, Lord
Brooke of Alverthorpe, Lord
Brookman, Lord
Carter of Coles, Lord
Cashman, Lord
Chakrabarti, Baroness
Chandos, Viscount
Christopher, Lord
Clark of Windermere, Lord
Clinton-Davis, Lord
Cohen of Pimlico, Baroness
Collins of Highbury, Lord
Corston, Baroness
Crawley, Baroness
Cunningham of Felling, Lord
Darling of Roulanish, Lord
Darzi of Denham, Lord
Davidson of Glen Clova, Lord
Davies of Oldham, Lord
Davies of Stamford, Lord
Desai, Lord
Donaghy, Baroness
Donoughue, Lord
Drake, Baroness
Drayson, Lord
Dubs, Lord
Elder, Lord
Falconer of Thoroton, Lord
Farrington of Ribbleton, Baroness
Faulkner of Worcester, Lord
Foster of Bishop Auckland, Lord
Foulkes of Cumnock, Lord
Gale, Baroness
Giddens, Lord
Golding, Baroness
Goldsmith, Lord
Gordon of Strathblane, Lord
Goudie, Baroness
Grantchester, Lord
Griffiths of Burry Port, Lord
Grocott, Lord
Hain, Lord
Hanworth, Viscount
Harris of Haringey, Lord
Harrison, Lord
Haskel, Lord
Haughey, Lord
Haworth, Lord
Hayter of Kentish Town, Baroness
Healy of Primrose Hill, Baroness
Henig, Baroness
Hilton of Eggardon, Baroness
Hollick, Lord
Hollis of Heigham, Baroness
Howarth of Newport, Lord
Howells of St Davids, Baroness
Hoyle, Lord
Hughes of Stretford, Baroness
Hughes of Woodside, Lord
Hutton of Furness, Lord
Irvine of Lairg, Lord
Jay of Paddington, Baroness
Jones of Whitchurch, Baroness
Jones, Lord
Jowell, Baroness
Judd, Lord
Kennedy of The Shaws, Baroness
Kestenbaum, Lord
Kingsmill, Baroness
Kinnock of Holyhead, Baroness
Kinnock, Lord
Kirkhill, Lord
Knight of Weymouth, Lord
Layard, Lord
Lea of Crondall, Lord
Leitch, Lord
Lennie, Lord
Levy, Lord
Liddell of Coatdyke, Baroness
Liddle, Lord
Lipsey, Lord
Lister of Burtersett, Baroness
Livermore, Lord
MacKenzie of Culkein, Lord
Massey of Darwen, Baroness
Maxton, Lord
McAvoy, Lord
McDonagh, Baroness
McIntosh of Hudnall, Baroness
McKenzie of Luton, Lord
Monks, Lord
Morgan of Ely, Baroness
Morgan of Huyton, Baroness
Morgan, Lord
Morris of Aberavon, Lord
Morris of Handsworth, Lord
Morris of Yardley, Baroness
Murphy of Torfaen, Lord
Nye, Baroness
O'Neill of Clackmannan, Lord
Patel of Bradford, Lord
Pendry, Lord
Pitkeathley, Baroness
Plant of Highfield, Lord
Ponsonby of Shulbrede, Lord
Prescott, Lord
Prosser, Baroness
Quin, Baroness
Ramsay of Cartvale, Baroness
Rea, Lord
Rebuck, Baroness
Reid of Cardowan, Lord
Richard, Lord
Rooker, Lord
Rosser, Lord
Rowlands, Lord
Royall of Blaisdon, Baroness
Sawyer, Lord
Sherlock, Baroness
Simon, Viscount
Smith of Basildon, Baroness
Smith of Gilmorehill, Baroness
Smith of Leigh, Lord
Snape, Lord
Soley, Lord
Stevenson of Balmacara, Lord
Stone of Blackheath, Lord
Symons of Vernham Dean, Baroness
Taylor of Bolton, Baroness
Tomlinson, Lord
Touhig, Lord
Triesman, Lord
Turnberg, Lord
Watts, Lord
West of Spithead, Lord
Wheeler, Baroness
Whitaker, Baroness
Whitty, Lord
Williams of Elvel, Lord
Winston, Lord
Wood of Anfield, Lord
Woolmer of Leeds, Lord
Worthington, Baroness
Young of Norwood Green, Lord
Young of Old Scone, Baroness
Liberal Democrat - 95
Addington, Lord
Allan of Hallam, Lord
Ashdown of Norton-sub-Hamdon, Lord
Bakewell of Hardington Mandeville, Baroness
Barker, Baroness
Beith, Lord
Benjamin, Baroness
Bonham-Carter of Yarnbury, Baroness
Bowles of Berkhamsted, Baroness
Bradshaw, Lord
Brinton, Baroness
Bruce of Bennachie, Lord
Burnett, Lord
Burt of Solihull, Baroness
Campbell of Pittenweem, Lord
Chidgey, Lord
Clement-Jones, Lord
Cotter, Lord
Dholakia, Lord
Doocey, Baroness
Falkner of Margravine, Baroness
Fearn, Lord
Featherstone, Baroness
Foster of Bath, Lord
Fox, Lord
Garden of Frognal, Baroness
German, Lord
Glasgow, Earl
Goddard of Stockport, Lord
Grender, Baroness
Hamwee, Baroness
Harris of Richmond, Baroness
Humphreys, Baroness
Hussain, Lord
Hussein-Ece, Baroness
Janke, Baroness
Jolly, Baroness
Jones of Cheltenham, Lord
Kirkwood of Kirkhope, Lord
Kramer, Baroness
Lee of Trafford, Lord
Lester of Herne Hill, Lord
Ludford, Baroness
Macdonald of River Glaven, Lord
Maclennan of Rogart, Lord
Maddock, Baroness
Marks of Henley-on-Thames, Lord
McNally, Lord
Miller of Chilthorne Domer, Baroness
Newby, Lord
Northover, Baroness
Oates, Lord
Paddick, Lord
Palmer of Childs Hill, Lord
Parminter, Baroness
Pinnock, Baroness
Purvis of Tweed, Lord
Randerson, Baroness
Razzall, Lord
Redesdale, Lord
Rennard, Lord
Roberts of Llandudno, Lord
Rodgers of Quarry Bank, Lord
Scott of Needham Market, Baroness
Scriven, Lord
Sharkey, Lord
Sheehan, Baroness
Shipley, Lord
Shutt of Greetland, Lord
Smith of Newnham, Baroness
Steel of Aikwood, Lord
Stephen, Lord
Stoneham of Droxford, Lord
Storey, Lord
Strasburger, Lord
Stunell, Lord
Suttie, Baroness
Taverne, Lord
Taylor of Goss Moor, Lord
Teverson, Lord
Thomas of Gresford, Lord
Thomas of Winchester, Baroness
Thornhill, Baroness
Thurso, Viscount
Tope, Lord
Tyler of Enfield, Baroness
Tyler, Lord
Vallance of Tummel, Lord
Verjee, Lord
Wallace of Saltaire, Lord
Wallace of Tankerness, Lord
Walmsley, Baroness
Watson of Richmond, Lord
Willis of Knaresborough, Lord
Wrigglesworth, Lord
Other - 14
Adonis, Lord
Bhatia, Lord
Eatwell, Lord
Elis-Thomas, Lord
Filkin, Lord
Jones of Moulsecoomb, Baroness
Loomba, Lord
Mackenzie of Framwellgate, Lord
Mitchell, Lord
Oakeshott of Seagrove Bay, Lord
Smith of Finsbury, Lord
Tonge, Baroness
Uddin, Baroness
Wigley, Lord